CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the May 15th total of 328,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CINT. UBS Group began coverage on CI&T in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on CI&T in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CI&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.37.

Get CI&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI&T

CI&T Stock Performance

CI&T stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. 6,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.99 million, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. CI&T has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.88 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its holdings in CI&T by 23.0% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CI&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in CI&T by 168.7% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 666,212 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CI&T by 4.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.