Citigroup Trims Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price to $155.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Paylocity from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.29.

Paylocity Trading Down 3.0 %

PCTY stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.87. 546,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,013. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $133.72 and a 1-year high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Paylocity by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

