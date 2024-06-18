Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 159,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

COKE stock traded up $22.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,023.93. 62,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,087. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52-week low of $614.22 and a 52-week high of $1,048.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $924.55 and its 200 day moving average is $882.73.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at $188,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at $174,971,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

