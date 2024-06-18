Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,700 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the May 15th total of 336,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $3,346,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $4,217,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.7% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $232,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:KOF traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.46. 129,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,958. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

