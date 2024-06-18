Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,400 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Codere Online Luxembourg from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance
Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile
Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.
