Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,400 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Codere Online Luxembourg from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDRO

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Performance

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CDRO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,653. Codere Online Luxembourg has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

(Get Free Report)

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.