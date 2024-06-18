Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Codexis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis

Codexis Trading Down 8.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 153.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,335,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 2,626,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,258,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after buying an additional 129,773 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Codexis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after buying an additional 74,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 25.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 949,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 194,898 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Codexis stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. 398,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,542. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $192.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.10. Codexis has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.91.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.06 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 87.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

Featured Stories

