Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 845,900 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 791,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.3 days.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

