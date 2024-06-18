Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 845,900 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 791,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.3 days.
Cogeco Communications Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76.
About Cogeco Communications
