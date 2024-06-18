Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Update

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.6 days.

Cogna Educação Stock Performance

Shares of Cogna Educação stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 7,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. Cogna Educação has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.72.

About Cogna Educação

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

