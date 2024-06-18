Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Update

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.6 days.
Cogna Educação Stock Performance
Shares of Cogna Educação stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 7,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. Cogna Educação has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.72.
About Cogna Educação
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cogna Educação
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogna Educação Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogna Educação and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.