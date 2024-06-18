Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Up 12.2% in May

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 617,200 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the May 15th total of 550,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 283,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 339,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

CGNT stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. 888,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,669. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.75 million, a PE ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.69 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGNT. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

