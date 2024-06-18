COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Short Interest Update

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

In related news, major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $222,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,036,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,912,732.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other COMPASS Pathways news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 9,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $79,758.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,878,571.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $222,737.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,036,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,912,732.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,002 shares of company stock valued at $736,921. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,027,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 477,868 shares during the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

NASDAQ CMPS traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $6.43. 209,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,532. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.23, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $439.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.32.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.



COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

