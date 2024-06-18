Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 338,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,892,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,687. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.48 and its 200-day moving average is $151.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

