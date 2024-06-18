Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,782 Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 100,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 202.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.19. 489,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,777. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

