Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 82,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Haleon by 853.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Haleon by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Haleon by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE:HLN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. 2,484,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495,927. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. On average, analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Haleon

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.