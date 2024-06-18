Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 885,835 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 885,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,630,000. Clorox comprises 1.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Clorox at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Clorox by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Clorox Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CLX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.51. 323,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

