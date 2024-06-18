Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $171.61 Million in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 369,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,607,000. Linde comprises 2.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,406,000 after buying an additional 141,322 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in Linde by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $438.37. 419,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $437.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.97. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $477.71.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

