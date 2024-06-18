Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New $125.47 Million Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 843,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,474,000. Diageo makes up approximately 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Diageo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.87. The stock had a trading volume of 296,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.04. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $179.78.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

