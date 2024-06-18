Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New $29.23 Million Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.41.

SHW stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.13. 603,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,105. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The company has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.10 and its 200-day moving average is $312.90.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

