Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New $835,000 Investment in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Trinity Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 410,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the third quarter worth about $4,555,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Capital Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:TRIN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 274,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $734.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.57. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Trinity Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRIN. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
About Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
