Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 198,966 Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 198,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Blue Owl Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on OBDC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE OBDC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $15.79. 950,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.71%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

