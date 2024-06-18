Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 245,021 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 245,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,747,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.55. 315,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,113. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.08 and a 200 day moving average of $254.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

