Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,090 iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $89,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 228,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 87,263 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0476 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

