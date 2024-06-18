Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,512 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.70.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.88. 232,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.81. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $149.06.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

