Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 872,985 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 872,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,257,000. Entergy comprises approximately 1.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.12.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.46. 416,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,818. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

