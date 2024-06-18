Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 244,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 145,281 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,537,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,334 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.