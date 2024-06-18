Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $38.77 Million Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 788,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,771,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,662.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 105,642 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 34,159 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 115,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $606,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.22. 3,659,466 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

