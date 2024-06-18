Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $973,000 Position in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 98,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OFS Capital by 18.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31,751 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in OFS Capital by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OFS Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
OFS Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OFS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. OFS Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $12.44.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
OFS Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -137.37%.
OFS Capital Company Profile
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
