Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,777,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,627,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Kinder Morgan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 733,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 327,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addis & Hill Inc bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,418,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

