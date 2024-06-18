Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 129,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,578,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,422,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,151 shares of company stock worth $6,666,409. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.01. The company had a trading volume of 290,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,297. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.26. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $229.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

