Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.15

Conflux (CFX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $604.91 million and approximately $66.01 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,829.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.57 or 0.00582394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00110805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00035297 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.42 or 0.00259795 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00037960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00064936 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,011,924,780 coins and its circulating supply is 4,136,925,565 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,011,795,501.6 with 4,136,795,486.81 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15382622 USD and is down -17.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $48,605,933.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

