ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Trimmed by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Ariston Services Group acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,833. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $99.35 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

