Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.83 ($0.10), with a volume of 14898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.88 ($0.10).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.75 million, a P/E ratio of -787.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.84.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

