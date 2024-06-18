Contrasting Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) & Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Blue Sphere and Nexxen International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexxen International 0 1 3 0 2.75

Nexxen International has a consensus price target of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 25.20%. Given Nexxen International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Blue Sphere has a beta of -4.89, meaning that its stock price is 589% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Sphere and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A Nexxen International -3.12% 4.86% 2.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Sphere and Nexxen International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nexxen International $331.99 million 1.30 -$21.49 million ($0.13) -47.77

Blue Sphere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nexxen International.

Summary

Nexxen International beats Blue Sphere on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

