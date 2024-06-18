Contrasting WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) and China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI)

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) and China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WisdomTree and China Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $349.04 million 4.23 $102.55 million $0.68 14.29 China Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WisdomTree has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 29.80% 16.31% 7.63% China Finance N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares WisdomTree and China Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WisdomTree and China Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 1 5 0 2.83 China Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

WisdomTree presently has a consensus price target of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 11.94%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of WisdomTree shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Finance has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WisdomTree beats China Finance on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree



WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

About China Finance



China Finance, Inc. operates as a financial services company and provides guarantees to small and medium enterprises. It provides surety guarantees to Chinese SMEs seeking to become publicly-traded companies in the United States by being acquired by a United States reporting company in a reverse merger or merger and acquisition transaction; loan guarantees to assist SMEs and individuals in obtaining loans from Chinese banks for business operations and/or personal use; and various direct loans for business operations. The company also offers consulting services, including business and introduction services, translation services, and access to office facilities, such as conference rooms, computers, telephone, and fax lines. The company was formerly known as Value Global International Limited and changed its name to China Finance, Inc. in September 2004. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

