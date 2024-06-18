Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) CFO Sean F. Moran Sells 1,958 Shares

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 418,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,986. The company has a market capitalization of $468.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.52. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.26. On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 257,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $7,554,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $13,363,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 363,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $4,069,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

