Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,900 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the May 15th total of 353,800 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 1,696 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $32,512.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 2,335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $44,505.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,201.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,726 shares of company stock worth $850,887 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 1,648.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 187.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 76,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMT stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.93. 14,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,010. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $154.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

