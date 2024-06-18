Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,930,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 13,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Corning Stock Up 3.8 %

GLW stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.21. 15,779,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,336. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. Corning has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,671 shares of company stock worth $8,450,971. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Corning by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after buying an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after buying an additional 2,597,878 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corning

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.