CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Short Interest Down 13.1% in May

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,100 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 369,300 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $554,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 266,584 shares in the company, valued at $73,843,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 266,584 shares in the company, valued at $73,843,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,200 shares of company stock worth $1,574,528 in the last three months. 48.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get CorVel alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 474.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 815.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 20.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on CRVL

CorVel Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CorVel stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $249.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,666. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.11. CorVel has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $281.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.53.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 9.59%.

About CorVel

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.