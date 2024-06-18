COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,204,200 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 3,427,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,456.5 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

COSCO SHIPPING stock remained flat at $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.81.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

