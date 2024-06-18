Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.93.

CTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.21.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.