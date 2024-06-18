Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Short Interest Up 9.5% in May

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

CUZ stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.29. 986,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cousins Properties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $14,306,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 891,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,432,000 after purchasing an additional 83,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in Cousins Properties by 264.7% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.