CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 115,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CPS Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,068. The company has a market cap of $25.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.27. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CPS Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of CPS Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Further Reading

