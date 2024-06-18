Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lowered its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3,840.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 111,425 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 103,795 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 346,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 189,573 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.44. 604,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,696. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

