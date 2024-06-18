Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:WFC traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $59.05. 15,028,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,022,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
