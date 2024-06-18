Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BA traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,170,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,642,749. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.05. The firm has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.