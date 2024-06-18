Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Sells 439 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 1.1% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 365,446 shares of company stock worth $43,826,633. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.92.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $5.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.45. 41,693,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,251,871. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a PE ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

