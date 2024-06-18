Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $162.32 million and approximately $26.05 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 345,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

