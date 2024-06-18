Critical Survey: Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) and Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF)

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Free Report) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dialogue Health Technologies and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialogue Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialogue Health Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Augmedix $48.70 million 0.77 -$24.45 million ($0.43) -1.79

This table compares Dialogue Health Technologies and Augmedix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dialogue Health Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Augmedix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dialogue Health Technologies and Augmedix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialogue Health Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33 Augmedix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Augmedix has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 743.39%. Given Augmedix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Dialogue Health Technologies.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Internationally. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists. The company's platform also enables its members and their dependents to access employee assistance program. Dialogue Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

