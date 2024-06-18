Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Down 9.8% in May

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 241,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 52,151 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Price Performance

CRWS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Crown Crafts has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

Crown Crafts Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

