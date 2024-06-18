CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Joseph R. Nerges Buys 2,000 Shares

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $28,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,360,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,072,836.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CSP Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CSPI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 32,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,352. CSP Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $136.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.18%.

CSP Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CSP

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSPI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSP in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in CSP by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CSP by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 284,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CSP by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 207,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

