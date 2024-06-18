CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Joseph R. Nerges Buys 2,000 Shares

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2024

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPIGet Free Report) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $28,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,360,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,072,836.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CSP Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CSPI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 32,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,352. CSP Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $136.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.18%.

CSP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Institutional Trading of CSP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSPI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSP in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in CSP by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CSP by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 284,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CSP by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 207,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.