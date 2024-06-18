CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. CubeSmart accounts for about 1.7% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 65.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBE. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

CubeSmart Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.00. 1,266,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.77. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.